At least four people shot to death in an agricultural area of Northern California on Monday, said authorities and local lawmakers, adding that a man suspected in the killings is currently in custody.

Josh Becker, Representative of California state said that the killings took place in separate shootings on the outskirts of Half Moon Bay, a city about 30 miles south of San Francisco, according to the news agency The Associated Press.

In yet another shooting incident, two students were also killed at a Des Moines school that was designed to keep at-risk youth away from trouble. A man was also seriously injured during the targeted shooting incident in Des Moines.

Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie, in an official statement, said that three people were arrested shortly after the shooting at the educational program called Starts Right Here, as per AP reports.

Cownie identified the injured adult as William Holmes — who goes by the stage name Will Keeps — and said the victims and those arrested were all teenagers.

That brings a total of five families of teenagers affected by youth gun violence in a matter of minutes on a Monday afternoon, right here in our capital city. This is a growing and alarming phenomenon in our country, and one we’ve seen too often in the past and again today in the city of Des Moines," Cownie said.

On Monday, two people died and three were critically injured in a home invasion shooting in a Chicago apartment, police said citing authorities. With this, the death toll has reached to eight in the recent shooting incidents.

Mentioning shootings in schools, AP reported that it was the sixth incident at a school in the US this year in which someone was injured or killed, but the first with fatalities, according to Education Week, which tracks school shootings.

Last year, there were 51 school involving injuries or deaths, and there have been 150 since 2018. In the worst school shooting last year, 21 people were killed in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

(With AP inputs)