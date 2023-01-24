US: 8 shot dead in recent shooting incidents2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 07:45 AM IST
US shooting incidents: Two students were also killed at a Des Moines school that was designed to keep at-risk youth away from trouble.
At least four people shot to death in an agricultural area of Northern California on Monday, said authorities and local lawmakers, adding that a man suspected in the killings is currently in custody.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×