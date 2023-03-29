US accounts for 79% gun violence related homicide in the world. Explained

US accounts for 79% gun violence related homicide in the world. Explained3 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 03:58 PM IST
Counting the Nashville school mass shooting that killed six people, the United States has seen a total of 131 gun violence related homicide cases in just the 3 months in 2023
Gun violence in United States is a recurrent problem, wherein the Joe Biden led government has seen alarmingly surging cases of homicides in the recent years. While 2021 saw a total of 690 cases, 2022 saw 647 cases, the number of cases rose to 130 within three months in March.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×