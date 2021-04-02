OPEN APP
Home >News >World >US added 916,000 jobs in March, unemployment rate falls to 6%

U.S. employers added the most jobs in seven months with improvement across most industries in March, as more vaccinations and fewer business restrictions supercharged the labor market recovery.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 916,000 last month and February employment was revised up to a 468,000 gain, according to a Labor Department report Friday. The unemployment rate fell to 6%, as the workforce participation rate edged higher.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists was for a 660,000 gain in payrolls in March. The unemployment rate was projected to fall to 6%.

Rising Covid-19 infections had severely restrained the labor market for months, but now more than two million Americans are getting vaccinated daily and economic activity is picking up. What’s more, businesses have a clearer view of potential demand as a wave of stimulus-supported consumer spending is poised to wash over the nation’s service providers.

While stronger sales and daily progress in the fight against the coronavirus will help bring the labor market closer to its pre-pandemic employment levels, a full recovery will take time.

U.S. Treasury yields received a bump higher following the report, with the 10-year rate climbing as high as 1.69%, although it remained within around 2 basis points of its prior day close. U.S. stocks are closed Friday for a holiday.

The payroll figures showed broad-based gains across industries, led by a 280,000 surge in leisure and hospitality. Construction payrolls jumped 110,000 after dipping in February amid severe winter weather. Education employment also climbed as more schools reopened.

The $1.9 trillion stimulus package signed last month by President Joe Biden should give an additional shot of adrenaline to hiring amid renewed support for businesses and individuals.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Nagpur: Police personnel stop a city bus after a passenger was spotted without mask, amid a countrywide surge in coronavirus cases, in Nagpur, Premium Premium

Maharashtra Covid cases: Nagpur reports 4,108 new cases, 60 deaths in 24 hrs

1 min read . 06:15 PM IST
In a file photo, an Indian Air Force Chinook helicopter flies over the Ladakh region, in Leh.Premium Premium

India pitches for early disengagement in remaining areas in eastern Ladakh

1 min read . 06:01 PM IST
The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has said more than 30% of the illegal weapons it has confiscated in some areas of California are ghost guns.Premium Premium

Biden White House tries to craft gun executive orders that can't be undone

3 min read . 05:48 PM IST
Mumbai: Few visitors at a mall in Mumbai, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Civic authorities have mandated Covid-19 rapid antigen test (RAT) for every visitor entering malls. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI03_30_2021_000104A)Premium Premium

Shut down trains and local markets, not malls, to curb COVID-19 infections in Maharashtra: Malls Body

2 min read . 05:41 PM IST

A report Thursday from the National Federation of Independent Business showed a record share of small-business owners in March said they had unfilled positions. That indicates employment will remain strong in coming months.

Further, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has pledged the central bank will continue to support the economy with accommodative monetary policy, despite the recent uptrend in economic and employment data.

“The recovery is far from complete," Powell said at the House Financial Services Committee hearing on March 23. “As we have emphasized throughout the pandemic, the path of the economy continues to depend on the course of the virus."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout