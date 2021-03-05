US adds 379,000 jobs in February, more than expected, says govt

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

U.S. employers added more jobs than forecast in February and the unemployment rate declined, suggesting the labor market is clawing its way forward again following several disappointing months.

A decline in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks, along with an easing of business restrictions in some states, is starting to result in more job growth even as millions of Americans remain unemployed. February job growth was propelled by a 355,000 surge in leisure and hospitality employment.

Yields on 10-year Treasuries jumped after the report to the highest in more than a year, while U.S. stock futures fell, erasing earlier gains.

Many economists expect to see job prospects improve in the coming months as vaccinations pick up and virus concerns ease further.

Policy makers are closely monitoring the labor market as they consider a another economic stimulus bill. President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion relief package -- which includes an extension of federal unemployment benefits -- passed the House of Representatives on Saturday and the Senate's final vote is expected as soon as this weekend.

“We want to see that the gains in employment are broad-based," Powell said. “We have a high standard for defining what maximum employment is and we think it will take some time to get there."

