Home >News >World >US adds Canada to its 'reconsider travel' advisory list amid Covid-19

US adds Canada to its 'reconsider travel' advisory list amid Covid-19

Premium
A man pushes a baggage cart wearing a mandatory face mask as a Healthy Airport initiative is launched for travel, taking into account social distancing protocols to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
1 min read . 09:04 PM IST Reuters

The U.S. State Department has raised its travel advisory alert for Canada to a "level  3 – reconsider travel" status amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The department, along with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Monday warned against travel to Switzerland, among other countries because of rising cases of the novel coronavirus.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

