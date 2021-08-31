US adds Canada to its 'reconsider travel' advisory list amid Covid-19

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The U.S. State Department has raised its travel advisory alert for Canada to a "level 3 – reconsider travel" status amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

