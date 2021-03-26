Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >US adds India to list of countries affected by African swine fever

US adds India to list of countries affected by African swine fever

Piglets are kept under a heat lamp at a farm in Batangas City.
1 min read . 07:53 AM IST PTI

  • India's export of pork and related items to the US in 2020 was $5,00,000

The United States has notified that India has been added to the list of countries that have been affected by African swine fever, imposing restrictions on the import of pork and pork products from the country.

The United States has notified that India has been added to the list of countries that have been affected by African swine fever, imposing restrictions on the import of pork and pork products from the country.

In a federal notification issued on Thursday, the United States Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) said India has been to the list of regions “we consider to be affected" with African Swine Fever (ASF.)

TRENDING STORIES See All

In a federal notification issued on Thursday, the United States Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) said India has been to the list of regions “we consider to be affected" with African Swine Fever (ASF.)

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

“We took this action on May 13, 2020 when the disease was confirmed and are now publishing notice in the regulations. Pork and pork products from India, including casings, are subject to APHIS import restrictions designed to mitigate the risk of ASF introduction into the United States," the Department of Agriculture (USDA) said.

It said on May 9 last year, the veterinary authorities of India reported to APHIS the occurrence of ASF in that country.

“Therefore, in response to this outbreak, on May 13, 2020, APHIS added India to the list of regions where ASF exists or is reasonably believed to exist. This notice serves as an official record and public notification of that action," the USDA said.

ASF is a highly contagious animal disease of wild and domestic swine. It can spread rapidly in swine populations with extremely high rates of morbidity and mortality.

India's export of pork and related items to the US in 2020 was $5,00,000.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.