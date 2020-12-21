US administered 556,208 vaccine shots in first week

US administered 556,208 vaccine shots in first week1 min read . 09:58 AM IST
The shots, made by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, are being distributed mostly to front-line health-care workers around the country.
United States has administered more than half a million Covid-19 vaccine doses in the first week of the country’s mass inoculation campaign, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Sunday.
The shots, made by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, are being distributed mostly to front-line health-care workers around the country. In total, 556,208 shots have been administered of 2.84 million distributed so far, the agency said online. The Atlanta-based CDC is tracking the shots as part of the nationwide rollout, as well as to monitor their safety.
