US advisory: Travel to India with ‘increased caution’ - here's why

Most frequently Level 2 and occasionally Level 3 travel advisories have been issued for India. In April 2021, at the height of the COVID-19 crisis, it was classified as Level 4. Since March 28, when the State Department dropped it from Level 3 travel advice of January 24, yellow-colored Level 2 has advised Americans to take enhanced caution when travelling to India. At Level 3, the US urges its nationals to think twice before visiting that nation.