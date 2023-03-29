US aims to counter China's influence in global institutions, Yellen says1 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 10:22 PM IST
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she was concerned by some of China's activities globally, particularly in lending to developing countries
WASHINGTON : The United States is working hard to counter China's influence in international institutions and in lending to developing countries, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×