 US Air Force: F-16 Fighting Falcon crashes near Kunsan Air Base; 8th FW commander thanks South Korea for swift rescue | Mint
US Air Force: F-16 Fighting Falcon crashes near Kunsan Air Base; 8th FW commander thanks South Korea for swift rescue

F-16 Fighting Falcon crash: Thorough safety and accident investigations are currently ongoing to determine the cause of the in-flight emergency and details will be revealed after the inquiry conclusion.

This image provided by the U.S. Air Force, a F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 510th Fighter Squadron takes off during Red Flag 24-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, on Jan 25, 2024. (Staff Sgt. Heather Ley/U.S. Air Force via AP) (Staff Sgt. Heather Ley/U.S. Air Force via AP)Premium
This image provided by the U.S. Air Force, a F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 510th Fighter Squadron takes off during Red Flag 24-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, on Jan 25, 2024. (Staff Sgt. Heather Ley/U.S. Air Force via AP) (Staff Sgt. Heather Ley/U.S. Air Force via AP)

An F-16 Fighting Falcon met an accident near Kunsan Air Base in the South Korean peninsula. Early on January 31, it encountered troubles mid-air over the Yellow Sea. It led to a crash around 8:41 a.m. The aircraft belongs to the 8th Fighter Wing.

Also Read: ‘Have no doubt, US shall respond,’ warns Joe Biden after Iran-backed group kills 3 US troops

“The pilot ejected safely and was recovered at around 9:30 a.m. He is conscious and was transported to a medical facility for assessment. The wing worked closely with U.S. and Republic of Korea mission partners to recover the pilot," 8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs said in a release.

"We are very thankful to the Republic of Korea rescue forces and all of our teammates who made the swift recovery of our pilot possible," said Col. Matthew C. Gaetke, 8th FW commander. "Now we will shift our focus to search and recovery of the aircraft."

The attention now shifts to the aircraft after the rescue. Search and recovery operations for the F-16 are underway. Concerning the mishap's cause, clarity remains on hold. Meanwhile, “thorough safety and accident investigations" are in progress. Details will surface after the inquiry conclusion.

Also Read: India declines offer of special envoys from China and other countries after Balakot strikes

“Information on the cause of the in-flight emergency will not be made available until the conclusion of thorough safety and accident investigations," the statement added.

F-16 Fighting Falcon

The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a versatile jet that many pilots and air forces around the world trust. It is like a sports car for the skies. It's super fast and very agile. It can zigzag in the air with ease, making it tough for enemies to catch. 

Also Read: 'America, Britain will pay a heavy price': Houthi warns after UK, US airstrikes on Yemen

It's not just quick; it's also smart, carrying lots of high-tech gadgets to see far, hit targets accurately and protect itself.

Published: 31 Jan 2024, 09:21 AM IST
