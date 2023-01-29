US Air Force General asks officers to prepare for war with China2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 09:05 AM IST
In an internal memo, an Air Force commander has asked his subordinates to get ready, especially by practising their target shooting, because the US and China risk going to war.
US Air Mobility Command chief General Mike Minihan expressed that he had a gut feeling that a US-China war would take place in 2025. According to NBC, General Minihan said he hoped he was wrong. He claimed that the US and Taiwan presidential elections would provide China a chance to take action against Taiwan. General Minihan has asked officers under his command to prepare for the war.
