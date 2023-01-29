US Air Mobility Command chief General Mike Minihan expressed that he had a gut feeling that a US-China war would take place in 2025. According to NBC, General Minihan said he hoped he was wrong. He claimed that the US and Taiwan presidential elections would provide China a chance to take action against Taiwan. General Minihan has asked officers under his command to prepare for the war.

The administration of US President Joe Biden has frequently voiced worry over China's military expansion and what the US perceives as a more assertive Chinese approach toward Taiwan. China was identified as the sole US competitor with the will and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power to remake the world order, as per the national security policy that the administration released in October.

“My gut tells me we will fight in 2025. Xi secured his third term and set his war council in October 2022. Taiwan’s presidential elections are in 2024 and will offer Xi a reason. United States’ presidential elections are in 2024 and will offer Xi a distracted America. Xi’s team, reason, and opportunity are all aligned for 2025." The Washington Post quoted General Minihan as saying.

The thousands of soldiers under Minihan's command are urged by his memo to get ready for war in a number of other ways. He tells everyone reporting to him to be more active in their training and to examine their personal concerns.

The current US defence budget proposal, which enables up to $10 billion in arms sales to Taiwan, has drawn criticism from China for exaggerating the threat of China and meddling in its internal affairs.

Meanwhile, General Minihan’s comments don't reflect the Pentagon's position on China, a Defense Department official was reported by NBC as saying. According to a representative for Air Mobility Command, the letter is a component of their attempt to get ready for war if deterrence fails.

