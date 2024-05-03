US Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall flies in a historic AI-piloted F16 to demonstrate safety
An experimental F-16 fighter jet, controlled by artificial intelligence, took Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall on a historic flight at Edwards Air Force Base in California on Friday, news agency AP reported. The move can be considered one of the biggest advances in military aviation since the introduction of stealth in the early 1990s.