US Air Force to reveal B-21 Raider on 2 December, know key facts here

On December 2, the United States Air Force is all set to unveil its latest stealth aircraft called the B-21 Raider. The B-21 Raider, built by Northrop Grumman would replace the B-1 and B-2.
On December 2, the United States Air Force is all set to unveil its latest stealth aircraft called the B-21 Raider. The B-21 Raider, built by Northrop Grumman would replace the B-1 and B-2.
The firm claims B-21 Raider is "the most advanced military aircraft ever built", adding that it will be capable of penetrating the toughest defenses to deliver precision strikes anywhere in the world.
The firm claims B-21 Raider is "the most advanced military aircraft ever built", adding that it will be capable of penetrating the toughest defenses to deliver precision strikes anywhere in the world.
Key facts about Northrop Grumman’s B-21 Raider:
1) Developed with the next generation of stealth technology, advanced networking capabilities and an open systems architecture, the B-21 is optimized for the high-end threat environment. The firm claims the B-21 Raider will play a critical role in helping the US Air Force meet its most complex missions.
Key facts about Northrop Grumman’s B-21 Raider:
1) Developed with the next generation of stealth technology, advanced networking capabilities and an open systems architecture, the B-21 is optimized for the high-end threat environment. The firm claims the B-21 Raider will play a critical role in helping the US Air Force meet its most complex missions.
2) B-21 can defeat the anti-access, area-denial systems it will face. It is capable of delivering both conventional and nuclear payloads and has the ability to use a broad mix of stand-off and direct attack munitions.
2) B-21 can defeat the anti-access, area-denial systems it will face. It is capable of delivering both conventional and nuclear payloads and has the ability to use a broad mix of stand-off and direct attack munitions.
3) B-21 is a digital bomber that uses agile software development, advanced manufacturing techniques and digital engineering tools to help mitigate production risk on the B-21 program and enable modern sustainment practices.
3) B-21 is a digital bomber that uses agile software development, advanced manufacturing techniques and digital engineering tools to help mitigate production risk on the B-21 program and enable modern sustainment practices.
4) The new fighter jet has been enabled with cloud-based digital infrastructure that will result in a more maintainable and sustainable aircraft with lower-cost infrastructure.
4) The new fighter jet has been enabled with cloud-based digital infrastructure that will result in a more maintainable and sustainable aircraft with lower-cost infrastructure.
5) The estimated cost per plane is $2 billion and they are expected to be operational by early 2023.
5) The estimated cost per plane is $2 billion and they are expected to be operational by early 2023.
6) Named in honour of the Doolittle Raid of World War II, the B-21 Raider is a sixth-generation aircraft.
6) Named in honour of the Doolittle Raid of World War II, the B-21 Raider is a sixth-generation aircraft.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.