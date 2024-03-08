US aircraft loses wheel after take-off, flattens car parked below: Watch video
A wheel fell off from a Japan-bound US airline jet immediately after take-off. The falling vehicle crushed cars parked on the lot, whereas the airline was diverted after the accident
A United Airlines jet bound for Japan from San Fransisco crushed cars on the road after a wheel fell from the plane after take-off. The wheel fell on the cars parked on the lot. The plane was immediately diverted after the accident.
“The 777-200 has six tires on each of its two main landing gear struts. The aircraft is designed to land safely with missing or damaged tires," United Airlines said in a statement.
The carrier said a replacement aircraft would transport passengers to Osaka and that the airline would work with the owners of the damaged vehicles to “ensure their needs are addressed."
(More to come)
