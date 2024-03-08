Active Stocks
US aircraft loses wheel after take-off, flattens car parked below: Watch video

Written By Sharmila Bhadoria

A wheel fell off from a Japan-bound US airline jet immediately after take-off. The falling vehicle crushed cars parked on the lot, whereas the airline was diverted after the accident

Damaged cars are seen in an on-airport employee parking lot after tire debris from a Boeing 777 landed on them at San Francisco International Airport, Thursday, March 7, 2024. A United Airlines jetliner bound for Japan made a safe landing in Los Angeles on Thursday after losing a tire while taking off from San Francisco. (AP Photo/Haven Daley) (AP)Premium
Damaged cars are seen in an on-airport employee parking lot after tire debris from a Boeing 777 landed on them at San Francisco International Airport, Thursday, March 7, 2024. A United Airlines jetliner bound for Japan made a safe landing in Los Angeles on Thursday after losing a tire while taking off from San Francisco. (AP Photo/Haven Daley) (AP)

A United Airlines jet bound for Japan from San Fransisco crushed cars on the road after a wheel fell from the plane after take-off. The wheel fell on the cars parked on the lot. The plane was immediately diverted after the accident.

The Osaka 

The Osaka-bound Boeing 777-200, with 249 people on board, diverted to Los Angeles International Airport after the incident. It landed with no injuries reported.

The video of the accident was captured on X by RadarBox, in which one can see the tyre falling on the ground and the footage of vehicles that appeared to have been damaged by the wheel.

“The 777-200 has six tires on each of its two main landing gear struts. The aircraft is designed to land safely with missing or damaged tires," United Airlines said in a statement.

The carrier said a replacement aircraft would transport passengers to Osaka and that the airline would work with the owners of the damaged vehicles to “ensure their needs are addressed."

(More to come)

Published: 08 Mar 2024, 03:53 PM IST
