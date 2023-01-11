US airline services temporarily disrupted, several flights grounded: What we know so far2 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 06:12 PM IST
- More than 1,160 flights within, into and out of the U.S. were delayed on Wednesday
Air travel in the United State has been temporarily disrupted on Wednesday due to a failure of a key pilot notification system operated by the Federal Aviation Administration. United Airlines has grounded flights to all destinations for the time being. Here is all you need to know