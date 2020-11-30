US airline starts trial for transporting Covid-19 vaccine

Amid the race to develop and distribute a potential Covid-19 vaccine, American Airlines Cargo team began trial flights from Miami to South America in mid-November to prepare for its role in transporting the COVID-19 vaccines , the US carrier said on Monday.

"American’s cargo operation began conducting trial flights, in conjunction with pharmaceutical and cargo partners, from Miami to South America on its Boeing 777-200 aircraft," the carrier said in a statement.

The flights simulate the conditions required for the vaccine to stress test the thermal packaging and operational handling process that will ensure it remains stable.

Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines rely on a technology called messenger RNA that turns the body’s cells into vaccine-making factories. Messenger RNA has never before been used to develop an approved vaccine. Moderna has co-developed the mRNA candidate with the National Institutes of Health.

“A COVID vaccine is essential for everyone’s health and well-being and for our nation’s recovery." said American Airlines Cargo President Jessica Tyler. “The American Airlines team is working collaboratively with cargo, pharmaceutical and federal partners so we are ready to safely and quickly transport an approved vaccine. Despite the significant challenges the airline industry is facing, we’re working night and day to put our greatest strengths to use during this time of need — our network, our aircraft and our incredible team."

The trial flights come under the backdrop of airlines scrambling to prepare ultra-cold shipping and storage facilities to transport COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna, whose doses require deep freezing and are likely to be among the first to be distributed.

The U.S. carrier said it was working with cargo, pharmaceutical and federal partners to be ready to safely and quickly transport an approved vaccine.

Typically, airlines use containers with cooling materials such as dry ice to transport pharmaceutical products, but some don't have temperature controls, making products prone to unforeseen events such as flight delays.

United Airlines has begun moving shipments of the vaccine, developed by Pfizer Inc, on charter flights to ensure it can be quickly distributed once it is approved, Reuters reported last week, citing a source.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Alex Azar said that Americans may get two Covid-19 vaccines before Christmas this year as US is eyeing to administer the first two candidates. The announcement came after Moderna Inc became the second vaccine maker likely to receive US emergency authorization.

Azar told CBS "This Morning" that he and Vice President Mike Pence will speak to the nation's governors later on Monday to discuss the vaccines and which groups of people should be prioritized to get them first.

Hopes for a first wave of vaccinations before the end of 2020 received a boost with US firm Moderna saying it was filing Monday for emergency authorization of its Covid-19 vaccine in the United States and Europe.

After top US scientists warned Americans to brace for a "surge upon a surge", Moderna reported full results had confirmed a high vaccine efficacy estimated at 94.1 percent.

It was set to join American pharmaceuticals maker Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech, which applied for similar approvals last week, and have predicted their vaccine could be greenlit in the US shortly after December 10.

If the US Food and Drug Administration agrees Moderna's product is safe and effective, the first of the drug's two doses could be injected into the arms of millions of Americans by the middle of December.

