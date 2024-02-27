US airlines announce hike in checked baggage fees: Here's why and how much more you will need to pay
US airlines have increased baggage fees to cover rising costs. American Airlines will charge $40 for the first checked bag and $45 for the second. Alaska Airlines has raised fees to $35 and $45. JetBlue has doubled costs for last-minute check-ins.
As the global aviation industry grapples with worries of rising fuel costs and labour expenses, the airlines in the United States have announced a hike in checked baggage fees. Airlines such as Alaska, American, and JetBlue are among those that have increased their baggage fees.