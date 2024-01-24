US airstrikes target Iran-backed militia in Iraq after attacks on American troops
US forces carried out airstrikes against an Iran-backed militia in Iraq after the group had attacked an air base where American troops were stationed. The three targets included the headquarters of Kataib Hebollah, a training facility, and storage space for missiles and drones, Bloomberg reported.