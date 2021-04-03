US allows fully vaccinated people to resume travel domestically

The advice comes as the pace of inoculations in the U.S. quickens -- more than 100 million people have been given at least one shot -- even as more contagious variants threaten to ignite a new wave of Covid-19 cases and as millions of Americans hit the skies anyhow. Carriers including United Airlines Holdings Inc. are already flying at as much as 80% of capacity, and 1.6 million people passed through TSA checkpoints on Thursday, well above the 124,000 who did so a year before.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}