Trump criticizes Biden's administration for a prisoner swap deal with Iran, accusing them of giving $6 billion to a ‘terrorist regime’.
Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed Joe Biden's administration over its decision of prisoner swap with Iran. The US cleared the way for $6 billion in proceeds to be returned to Iran and agreed to release five Iranians as a part of a secretly negotiated deal.
On Monday, an Iranian government spokesman said that he expected the transfer of frozen funds to be completed in the next few days.
In an official statement, Adrienne Watson, a spokeswoman for the White House National Security Council, said “What is being pursued here is an arrangement wherein we secure the release of five wrongfully held Americans."
“This remains a sensitive and ongoing process. While this is a step in the process, no individuals have been or will be released into US custody this week," Watson said as quoted by Bloomberg.
American officials had announced the broad outlines of the deal in early August after Iran moved four US citizens from prison to house arrest. The American prisoners include Siamak Namazi, who has been held in Tehran’s Evin prison since October 2015.
