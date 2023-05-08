U.S. and Allies Look at Potential China Role in Ending Ukraine War

That sentiment was echoed by Mr. Blinken. “In principle, there’s nothing wrong with that," he said last week at a Washington Post forum. He added that if there are countries with significant influence “that are prepared to pursue a just and durable peace, we would welcome that. And it’s certainly possible that China would have a role to play in that effort." Mr. Blinken also said he wasn’t sure that Beijing accepted the proposition that Moscow was the aggressor.