US and China discuss climate crisis as world reels from heatwaves, wildfires, floods3 min read 18 Jul 2023, 08:45 AM IST
Heatwaves continue to plague Asia, Europe, and the US, with record-setting temperatures and extreme weather events. Climate discussions between the US and China highlight the urgency of addressing global warming.
The World Health Organisation calls for immediate action by world leaders, as record-breaking temperatures become more frequent, and the climate crisis becomes a reality. Europe experienced significant heatwave-related deaths last summer, raising concerns for this season.
Health experts express worry for vulnerable people living in inadequately prepared homes during extreme heat. "My worry is really health - the health of vulnerable people who live just below the rooftops of houses which are not prepared for such high temperatures," said Robert Vautard, a climate scientist and director of France's Pierre-Simon Laplace Institute. "That could create a lot of deaths."
(With inputs from Reuters)