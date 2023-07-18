Heatwaves continue to afflict Asia, Europe and the United States with temperatures soaring to alarming levels, prompting climate discussions between the US and China.

The Western and Southern United States have been experiencing record-setting heat while the Northeast faced heavy rains causing floods, and the Midwest grappled with wildfire smoke.

A heat dome settled over the western US, leading to temperatures of 128 Fahrenheit (53 Celsius) on July 16 in California's Death Valley, one of the highest recorded temperatures on Earth in 90 years. Phoenix reached 114F (45.5C) on July 17, matching a historical record of 18 consecutive days over 110F.

The Northern Hemisphere witnessed extreme temperatures elsewhere as well. China's arid northwest town, Sanbao, set a national record of 52.2C (126F), and Europe faces wildfires ahead of another heatwave that may reach 48C (118F). Italy and France issued heat-related health warnings.

The prolonged extreme heat poses challenges to communities, with the international charitable organisation Salvation Army has been providing relief to individuals through cooling centres and mobile outreach for homeless. Scientists warn that climate change, caused by CO2 emissions from burning fossil fuels, intensifies heatwaves and urges governments to take drastic actions to prevent a climate catastrophe.

The US and China's climate talks highlight the urgency of addressing global warming, with the target of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius beyond reach. US climate envoy John Kerry and Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua discussed cutting methane emissions and coal-fired power in a meeting in Beijing.

"In the next three days, we hope we can begin taking some big steps that will send a signal to the world about the serious purpose of China and the United States to address a common risk, threat, challenge to all of humanity created by humans themselves," said Kerry.

High temperatures in China threaten power grids and crops, raising concerns of a repeat of last year's severe drought, the most severe in 60 years. Typhoon Talim threatened China's southern coast, causing flight and train cancellations. South Korea experienced deadly torrential rains and flash floods that was heaviest recorded rain in the capital Seoul last year, reported Reuters.

Europe continues to face an unrelenting heatwave, while Italy has issued red weather alerts for possible heat related health threats. France's public health agency warned of potential hospitalisations and deaths due to heatwaves. The World Meteorological Organization predicted that the extreme heat and rainfall will extend into August.