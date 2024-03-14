U.S. and China Extend Landmark Bilateral Deal, Very Quietly
Sha Hua , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 14 Mar 2024, 01:03 PM IST
SummaryThe U.S.-China Science and Technology Agreement, a longtime symbol of cooperation first signed in 1979, now highlights rising competition.
SINGAPORE—When a landmark science and technology agreement between the U.S. and China reached its expiration in late February without an extension, it plunged the academic community in both countries into uncertainty. Neither country confirmed an extension for nine days.
