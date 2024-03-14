U.S. and China Extend Landmark Bilateral Deal, Very Quietly

Over the decades, the agreement was renewed as a matter of course, for five-yearlong extensions, even as more U.S. institutions grew increasingly wary of collaborating with Chinese counterparts. Then in August of last year, with bilateral tensions at a boil, the two sides could only manage a six-month extension—just enough to keep the landmark deal from collapsing. As the next deadline approached in February this year, the tone of bilateral ties was better—though not enough for a full renewal.