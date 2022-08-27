US and China put their market divorce on hold3 min read . Updated: 27 Aug 2022, 02:35 PM IST
Both countries are close to a deal that would allow US regulators to inspect US-listed Chinese companies’ audit papers in Hong Kong
Both countries are close to a deal that would allow US regulators to inspect US-listed Chinese companies’ audit papers in Hong Kong
Listen to this article
An 11th-hour negotiation may prevent the divorce of Chinese shares and the U.S. stock market. Keeping the relationship amiable will still be a struggle.