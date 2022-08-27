US and China put their market divorce on hold
Both countries are close to a deal that would allow US regulators to inspect US-listed Chinese companies’ audit papers in Hong Kong
An 11th-hour negotiation may prevent the divorce of Chinese shares and the U.S. stock market. Keeping the relationship amiable will still be a struggle.
A longstanding dispute between Beijing and Washington over audits of U.S.-listed Chinese companies may finally be near resolution. The two sides are closing in on an agreement wherein U.S. regulators would travel to Hong Kong to inspect audit papers, The Wall Street Journal has reported.
More than 200 Chinese companies, including Alibaba and Baidu, could be kicked out of U.S. stock exchanges as early as 2024 because Beijing has declined to allow U.S. accounting regulators to inspect their audits. A proposal by U.S. lawmakers means such delistings could come as soon as next year.
Many questions remain , including what exactly is the role Hong Kong authorities will play and why it would make any difference whether Chinese companies share their audit papers with U.S. regulators there or in the U.S.
Beijing has long cited national security concerns as a rationale for restricting access to audits but it is unclear how this would mitigate their concerns, or what it might mean for U.S. regulators to have to operate in Hong Kong.
China has certainly made compromises to reach a deal: it has proposed to amend secrecy guidelines to facilitate such an arrangement, for example. But ultimately the U.S., which has been firm in its stance to get full access, will need to sign off on any deal.
An agreement would nonetheless be a positive development. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler threw cold water on a potential deal just last month. The news has already lifted sentiment: The S&P China ADR index rose 7% Thursday.
A deal would remove one of the many uncertainties clouding prospects for Chinese stocks, especially internet companies. Despite the tensions between China and the U.S., new Chinese listings raised a total of $27 billion in the U.S. in 2020 and 2021, according to Dealogic.
An agreement would particularly help smaller companies, which might struggle to list elsewhere. Most big Chinese companies such as Alibaba already have another listing venue like Hong Kong, so delisting may not be the end of the world for them, although they would certainly still benefit from the extra liquidity.
Even if the U.S. eventually accepts such a proposal, it is still unclear whether all U.S.-listed Chinese companies will be able to stick around. Five state-owned Chinese companies said they intend to delist from the New York Stock Exchange this month. They cited low trading volumes and administrative costs. But it is also probably not worth it for them to be subject to additional scrutiny from U.S. regulators, causing friction with Beijing at home. Beijing essentially forced ride-hailing giant Didi to delist from New York, less than a year after it was listed there.
The U.S. and China may finally agree to resolve this drawn-out dispute—notable as they don’t seem to be able to agree on anything else. But as tensions between the two countries continue to intensify, Chinese companies listed in the U.S. may once again find themselves caught in between.
