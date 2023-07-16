John Kerry embarks on his visit to Beijing as US and China seek climate reset

John Kerry embarks on his visit to Beijing as US and China seek climate reset2 min read 16 Jul 2023, 06:40 AM IST
US Climate Envoy John Kerry arrives in China for talks aimed at collaborating on fighting global warming, despite other areas of deep discord. The discussions will focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, transitioning away from coal, and increasing the deployment of renewable energy.
US China Envoy John Kerry arrived in China on Sunday for three days of talks that will test the ability of world's top two greenhouse gas emitters to collaborate in the fight against global warming despite deep discord over other issues, according to Bloomberg News.
