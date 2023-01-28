US and EU announce first-of-its-kind AI agreement

US and EU announce first-of-its-kind AI agreement2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 12:15 PM IST
The United States and European Union on Friday announced an agreement to speed up and enhance the use of artificial intelligence to improve agriculture, healthcare, emergency response, climate forecasting and the electric grid.
