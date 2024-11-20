US and Europe fear Russian hybrid warfare after Ukraine missile strikes

  • The US State Department has expressed grave concerns over Russia’s hybrid warfare against the West, fearing it could escalate after Ukraine used US-made ATACMS missiles against targets inside Russia. Potential hybrid attacks could include sabotage, assassinations in Europe.

Livemint
Updated20 Nov 2024, 09:13 PM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov at the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (Vyacheslav Prokofyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov at the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (Vyacheslav Prokofyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)(AP)

The US State Department has voiced "incredibly" strong concerns about Russia's ongoing campaign of hybrid warfare against the West, a news report said. This comes amid fears that the situation could escalate after Ukraine reportedly launched US-made long-range ATACMS missiles at targets within Russia, following the Biden administration's decision to lift restrictions on their use.

Russia promises "appropriate" response to US policy shift

Russia has promised an "appropriate" response to the new policy. Western officials believe that the thrust of the Russian response may come not on the battlefield in Ukraine but elsewhere in the world, The Guardian reported.

Potential Russian hybrid attacks could target Europe and US adversaries

The report indicated citing sources familiar with the discussions on Russia's possible response that potential hybrid attacks could involve a range of strategies, including intensifying sabotage and assassination efforts in Europe or further arming US adversaries in the Middle East and Indo-Pacific regions.

European ministers discussed Russia’s asymmetric warfare during a meeting in Brussels on Tuesday, where the foreign ministers of France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom accused Russia in a joint statement of “systematically attacking European security architecture”.

US State Department pledges accountability for Russian actions

Speaking in Washington, the US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said: “Generally, we are incredibly concerned about hybrid warfare conducted by Russia both in Europe and around the world, and it's something we have been in close coordination with our European allies and other allies and partners around the world.” Referring to the recent sabotage to two under-sea fibre-optic communication cables in the Baltic Sea, Miller added that Russia would be “held accountable” for further such actions.

Ukraine strikes with ATACMS missiles in Bryansk region

The first Ukrainian attack with ATACMS struck an ammunition warehouse in Bryansk region. The region lies north-west of the Kursk region where a Ukrainian incursion has been under way since early August.

Also Read | Oil Swings as Russia-Ukraine War, Iran Agreement Roil Market

Russian Foreign Minister warns of consequences for ATACMS use

The Russian foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, has promised to give an “appropriate” response to the first use of the US-made missiles, which Vladimir Putin has previously said would be tantamount to Washington and its NATO allies entering direct conflict with Russia.

UK PM reaffirms support for Ukraine despite Russian threats

Keir Starmer, the UK Prime Minister, said he would not be deterred by the new doctrine from supporting Ukraine. “There’s irresponsible rhetoric coming from Russia, and that is not going to deter our support for Ukraine,” he told reporters at the G20 summit in Brazil.

Also Read | North Korea sent a mystery man to lead its troops fighting Ukraine

Growing concerns over Russian attacks on US and European infrastructure

US and European officials have also discussed the potential for Russia to step up a growing campaign of attacks on US and European infrastructure that has escalated significantly since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. In the joint statement, the UK and EU ministers said Russia’s hybrid attacks were “escalating” and “unprecedented in their variety and scale, creating significant security risks”.

Also Read | Putin opens door to Donald Trump’s peace deal – But will Ukraine accept?

Investigation underway into sabotage of Baltic Sea cables

Intelligence agencies are currently investigating recent damage to the cables in the Baltic Sea, severed in rapid succession earlier this week. Germany’s Defense Minister, Boris Pistorius, said on Tuesday that the damage was presumed to be the result of sabotage. “No one believes that the cables were accidentally damaged. I also don’t want to believe that the ships’ anchors caused the damage by accident,” he said. If that conclusion is confirmed, it would have to have been prepared some time before the US gave authorization for ATACMS missiles to be used inside Russian borders.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Nov 2024, 09:13 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldUS and Europe fear Russian hybrid warfare after Ukraine missile strikes

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    122.65
    03:56 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    7.15 (6.19%)

    Tata Steel share price

    139.45
    03:59 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -1.85 (-1.31%)

    UPL share price

    546.85
    03:48 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    10.35 (1.93%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    278.70
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    0.6 (0.22%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,646.50
    03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -100.3 (-5.74%)

    Thermax share price

    4,631.70
    03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -236.25 (-4.85%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,190.55
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -47.15 (-3.81%)

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,411.75
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -45.25 (-3.11%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mtar Technologies share price

    1,746.65
    03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    132.45 (8.21%)

    V-Guard Industries share price

    426.95
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    30.6 (7.72%)

    Apar Industries share price

    9,483.80
    03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    668.1 (7.58%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    4,978.00
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    321.25 (6.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,095.00760.00
      Chennai
      77,101.00760.00
      Delhi
      77,253.00760.00
      Kolkata
      77,105.00760.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.