US and India are indispensable partners: Biden on Independence Day

US President Joe Biden on Sunday joined the people of India to honor the country's democratic journey, saying that the two nations are indispensable partners.
US President Joe Biden on Sunday joined the people of India to honor the country's democratic journey, saying that the two nations are indispensable partners, according to news agency PTI.
In an official statement as quoted by PTI, Biden said that as nearly four million Indian-Americans celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence on August 15, the United States also join the people of India to honor its democratic journey, which is guided by Mahatma Gandhi's message of truth and non-violence.
"We (US) also celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and the US this year. The two nations are indispensable partners. The US-India Strategic Partnership is grounded in our shared commitment to the rule of law and promotion of human freedom and dignity," Biden said.
He also asserted that the partnership between India and the US is strengthened by the deep bonds between the people two countries. He said that the vibrant Indian-American community in the US has made people more innovative, inclusive, and stronger nation.
Further, he exuded confidence in the further strengthened relationship between the two nations, saying that the two democracies will continue to stay together to defend the rule-based order, foster greater peace, prosperity and security of their people, advance a free and open Indo-Pacific; and together address the challenges we face around the world.
"We reflect the democratic values that we share. We honor the people of India who are building an even brighter future. This year is meaningful for our two nation nations as we celebration 75 years of diplomatic relations. I am even confident that, as two great democracies, our partnership will continue to contribute to the security and prosperity of our people. Happy Independence Day, India!" Blinken said.
On August 15, India will celebrate the completion of 75 years of independence. On this day, India is remembered for achieving independence from colonial authority after two centuries of British repression. The commemoration of Independence Day pays tribute to the selfless efforts and sacrifices made by our brave leaders and freedom warriors who lost their lives for the good of the country and their fellow citizens.
