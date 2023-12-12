US and Israel differ on Gaza rule after war with Hamas, Benjamin Netanyahu says ‘will not repeat mistake of Oslo’
Israeli forces carried out strikes across Gaza on Tuesday, crushing Palestinians in homes, as the military pressed ahead with an offensive that officials say could go on for weeks or months, amid global calls for a cease-fire
In the first evident show of fissure, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that despite being allies, Israel and the United States have different opinions on what might follow once Israel stops bombing Gaza. The remarks come even as Israel has been enjoying complete support from the US in its goal to ‘eliminate’ Hamas.