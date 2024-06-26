US and Israel Ease ‘Bottlenecks’ Over Munitions, Gallant Says

Israel’s defense minister said talks with top White House officials eased “bottlenecks” in the supply of arms to Israeli forces, a sign that the two sides want to ease tensions fanned by accusations that the US was withholding weapons.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant cited "significant progress" on the issues of "force build-up and munition supply," according to a statement from his office released after he met with National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Washington.

"Obstacles were removed and bottlenecks were addressed," he said in the statement without offering more detail.

It appeared to be a reference to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's accusation last week that the US was withholding weapons to Israel in its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. White House officials said they didn't know what Netanyahu was referring to, though President Joe Biden had earlier held back a shipment of 2,000-pound bombs.

A White House readout of the meeting didn't directly address the weapons dispute but said Sullivan reaffirmed Biden's commitment "to ensure that Israel has all it needs to defend itself militarily and confront its Iranian-backed adversaries."

"Mr. Sullivan reaffirmed the United States' ironclad commitment to Israel's security, including in the face of threats from Iranian-backed terrorist groups such as Lebanese Hezbollah," according to the statement.

The spat over the flow of weapons highlighted just how strained relations have become between the US and its main ally in the Middle East as the civilian death toll mounts in the Gaza Strip and the US presses for more aid to be delivered to Palestinians.

The Biden administration has grown increasingly critical of Israel's offensive to root out Hamas, the group designated a terrorist organization by the US and European Union that killed more than 1,200 Israelis and abducted more than 250 on Oct. 7. More than 37,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry, which doesn't distinguish between deaths of civilians and militants.

The US is also worried that Israel may launch an offensive against Hezbollah militants across Israel's northern border in Lebanon and spark a wider regional war.

Gallant touched on the possibility of fresh military action against Hezbollah, saying he and Sullivan had talked about "Israel's commitment to ensuring the safe return of Israeli communities to their homes in the north by changing the security reality in the area."

