U.S. and Israel Split Over Gaza Goals, Muddying War’s Endgame
Tarini Parti ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 4 min read 05 Nov 2023, 03:54 PM IST
SummaryPresident Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have different long-term aims for the region’s future.
U.S. and Israeli interests in the ongoing Middle East conflict are diverging in both the short and long term, muddying the path to ending Israel’s war against militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
