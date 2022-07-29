US and Taliban hold talks on Afghan Central Bank Reserves

The meeting, involving Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West and Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson, took place on Wednesday, the State Department said in a release.
A US delegation had a discussion with Taliban officials on efforts to enable the release of billions of dollars from Afghan central bank reserves, the State Department said on Thursday.
Earlier, Taliban's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi had said that the US-imposed sanctions hindered the progress of the country and asked had the United States government to release Afghanistan's Central Bank assets.
Speaking at the Tashkent Conference on Afghanistan on Tuesday, Muttaqi claimed that the ongoing US sanctions and decades-long war are the main reasons for the poverty in the country. He added that the Islamic Emirate government is now ready to engage with the world based on mutual interest, Khaama Press reported.
Freeing up cash may not solve all of Afghanistan's financial troubles, but it would provide relief for a country hit by a slump in foreign aid, persistent drought and an earthquake in June that killed 1,000 people. Millions of Afghans are facing a second winter without enough to eat.
