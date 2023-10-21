US, UK taking Canada's allegations against India 'seriously’ amid diplomatic dispute: 'Resolving differences requires…'
US and UK express concern over departure of Canadian diplomats from India
United States and Britain are ‘concerned’ over the escalating tension between India and Canada and has urged New Delhi not to insist Justin Trudeau government to reduce its diplomatic presence in the country. This comes after Ottawa pulled out 41 diplomats on Thursday amid a dispute over the murder of a Sikh separatist.