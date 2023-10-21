United States and Britain are ‘concerned’ over the escalating tension between India and Canada and has urged New Delhi not to insist Justin Trudeau government to reduce its diplomatic presence in the country. This comes after Ottawa pulled out 41 diplomats on Thursday amid a dispute over the murder of a Sikh separatist.

"We are concerned by the departure of Canadian diplomats from India, in response to the Indian government's demand of Canada to significantly reduce its diplomatic presence in India," U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

The White House and London backed Canada and stated that they are ‘taking allegations seriously’ and urged India to cooperate with Canada in the murder probe

The dispute from the two countries follows a September 18 announcement by Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accusing India of murdering a prominent Sikh activist in Canada, Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Canada alleges India's involvement in the killing of Nijjar in suburban Vancouver. India denies involvement, accusing Canada of harboring separatists and taking diplomatic steps to protest the accusation.

Analysts say U.S. and the UK do not want to damage ties with India, but Friday's statements from both the countries were more direct.

"We do not agree with the decisions taken by the Indian government that have resulted in a number of Canadian diplomats departing India," a spokesperson for Britain's Foreign Office said.

Meanwhile, the U.S. State Department said, "Resolving differences requires diplomats on the ground. We have urged the Indian government not to insist upon a reduction in Canada’s diplomatic presence and to cooperate in the ongoing Canadian investigation."

And added that it expects "India to uphold its obligations under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations."

Britain's Foreign Office also cited the Vienna Convention. It said "the unilateral removal of the privileges and immunities that provide for the safety and security of diplomats is not consistent with the principles or the effective functioning of the Vienna Convention."

(With inputs from agencies)

