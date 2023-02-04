US announces additional security assistance of $425 million for Ukraine
The US has been providing military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine ever since Moscow began its offensive on February 24, 2022.
The United States announced a new security package plan, including authorisation of a Presidential Drawdown of security assistance valued at upto $425 million, as well as $1.75 billion in Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) funds, according to the statement released by US Defence Department.
