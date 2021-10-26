US announces international crackdown on DarkNet opioid trafficking

Jean-Philippe Lecouffe, deputy director of the international police agency Europol, hailed the results of Operation Dark HunTor as "spectacular." He said the operation sends a message that "no one is beyond the reach of law enforcement, even on the dark web." The DarkNet and dark web are related terms concerning a part of the internet accessible only using a specialized web browser and the assortment of internet sites residing there.

