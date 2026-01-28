US announces multi‑day Air Force exercise in Middle East as tensions with Iran escalate over protest crackdown

The United States announced a major multi-day Air Force exercise in the Middle East on Tuesday (January 27), as tensions with Iran escalate over the Islamic republic’s deadly crackdown on anti-government protests.

The exercise aims to “demonstrate the ability to deploy, disperse, and sustain combat airpower across” the region, according to a statement from the US Air Force component of Central Command, which oversees American forces in the Middle East. No specific date or location for the drills were released.

The announcement came a day after the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group arrived in the region, significantly increasing American military presence.

Deadly crackdown in Iran Protests in Iran began in late December over economic grievances but quickly evolved into a widespread movement against the government. The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported confirming 6,126 deaths, including 5,777 protesters, 86 minors, 214 security personnel, and 49 bystanders. HRANA is still investigating an additional 17,091 possible fatalities.

At least 41,880 people have been arrested, HRANA added, noting that security forces continue a campaign of mass arrests, intimidation, and narrative control.

Rights groups describe the crackdown as the deadliest ever against protests in Iran. Internet blackouts have made it difficult to verify casualty numbers, with the monitoring group NetBlocks reporting that connectivity remains “heavily filtered on a whitelist basis.”

Speaking to Axios, Trump said, “We have a big armada next to Iran. Bigger than Venezuela.” He added, however, that Iran seeks dialogue: “They want to make a deal. I know so. They called on numerous occasions. They want to talk.”

The deployment of the Abraham Lincoln strike group underscores that Washington has not ruled out direct military action in response to the unrest.