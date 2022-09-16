US announces new $600 million aid package for Ukraine

With this package, the total amount of aid from the U.S. to Ukraine will reach $15.9 billion ever since President Joe Biden took office. Earlier, the U.S. had announced a $2.9 billion infusion of aid and financing support last week and more than $3 billion in funding was announced in the month of August. The most recent round of funding was announced by Secretary of State Blinken on his visit to Ukraine last week where $2.2 billion in long-term military financing was announced.