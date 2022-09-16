US announces new $600 million aid package for Ukraine

US announces new $600 million aid package for Ukraine2 min read . 06:40 AM IST
The new package comes on the back of successful counteroffensive by Ukraine which has led to second biggest Russian militry defeat in the more than 6 month long war
The United States government announced on Wednesday it will send $600 in military aid to Ukraine. The new package comes amidst a rapid counteroffensive by Kyiv that has taken back large portions of the country back from Russia.
Reports indicate it will 21st time that the US defence department will send military aid to Ukraine and that the package could include more of the same types of ammunition and equipment that helped the Ukrainian forces beat the Russian forces in parts of east and south.
After the announcement of new package, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as reported by news agency AP said, “With admirable grit and determination, the people of Ukraine are defending their homeland and fighting for their future,"
“The capabilities we are delivering are carefully calibrated to make the most difference on the battlefield and strengthen Ukraine’s hand at the negotiating table when the time is right,"
With this package, the total amount of aid from the U.S. to Ukraine will reach $15.9 billion ever since President Joe Biden took office. Earlier, the U.S. had announced a $2.9 billion infusion of aid and financing support last week and more than $3 billion in funding was announced in the month of August. The most recent round of funding was announced by Secretary of State Blinken on his visit to Ukraine last week where $2.2 billion in long-term military financing was announced.
Ukraine has launched a successful counteroffensive, especially in the northeast which has led to Russia's second biggest defeat in more than 6 months-long war. Earlier, the Russians had failed to take control of Kyiv at the start of the war and had to eventually retreat from their positions.
The U.S. has been wary of declaring a premature victory as it watches at how Russia with substantial troops and resources looks to turn the tide. Washington has, however, been quick to make it clear the weapons provided by it and its allies including precision weapons and rocket systems the High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, and the High-speed Anti-Radiation Missile, or HARM have been instrumental in changing the momentum of the war.
With inputs from agencies
