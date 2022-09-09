US announces new sanctions on Iran: What you need to know

The US imposed fresh sanctions on Iran on September 9.
On September 9, the US imposed fresh sanctions on Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security and its minister Esmail Khatib after it was determined that Tehran was responsible for a historic cyberattack against NATO partner Albania. Let’s take a look at the major points related to the decision.
The Albanian government claims that Iran launched the attack on July 15 in an effort to shut down government operations and get access to data and communications. The strike, according to Albania, largely failed and did not leave any significant damage, but the US claimed that the intelligence ministry was responsible.
The US sanctions attempt to freeze any assets persons on the blacklist may have that are within US jurisdiction and prohibit any US citizens or organisations from doing business with them, including foreign institutions with US operations, in order to block them from accessing global financial networks.
According to Microsoft's cybersecurity research team, the attackers were seen coming from Iran. The attackers that broke into the system and stole data used equipment that had also been employed by other known Iranian attackers. The malware was signed using the same digital certificate as other Iranian actor-used programmes.
According to US Treasury Under Secretary Brian Nelson, Iran's cyberattack on Albania flouts standards for responsible state behaviour in cyberspace during times of peace, including the rule against attacking vital infrastructure that offers public services. According to the Treasury, the ministry oversees a number of networks for hacking, ransomware, and cybers-pionage.
The Treasury singled out one active Iranian group, dubbed "MuddyWater," which it said has conducted cyber campaigns since 2018, exploiting foreign network vulnerabilities to steal sensitive data and deploy ransomware. MuddyWater conducted a sustained cyber attack against Turkish government entities late last year, it said. The Iranian hackers were also accused of leaking papers from the Tirana government and personal data on some Albanians in addition to attacking infrastructure.
Albania severed diplomatic ties with Tehran on September 7 in response to the cyberattack. "We will not tolerate Iran's increasingly aggressive cyber activities targeting the United States or our allies and partners," Nelson said in a statement.
