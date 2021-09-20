The US on Monday announced a new international travel system under which fully vaccinated individuals would be allowed to enter the country beginning in November. This essentially also lifts the travel ban on countries like India that the US had earlier enforced. Former President Donald Trump had imposed a blanket ban on foreign travellers from entering the US at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020.

"Today we're announcing a new international air travel system. This new system includes strict protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from passengers flying into the United States, protecting Americans and making international air travel safer," White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters during a virtual news conference.

US travel rules: Key things to know

- Vaccinated people from countries like India can now travel to the US with proof of their vaccination before they start flying for the United States, White House officials said.

-The United States has developed a new international air travel system that both enhances the safety of Americans here at home and enhances the safety of international air travel.

-Beginning in early November, foreign nationals flying to the United States will be required to be fully vaccinated and they must show proof of vaccination prior to boarding a US bound airplane.

-On the existing quarantine requirements and travel ban from countries like India, Brazil, United Kingdom, China, Iran and South Africa, Zients said early November the United States will move to this new and much stricter global system.

-In addition to requiring for nationals to be fully vaccinated, the new international air travel system will acquire other proven disease mitigation strategies, enhanced testing contact tracing and masking, he asserted.

-Fully vaccinated travellers will need to complete pre-departure testing within three days prior to departure to the United States and show proof of a negative test. Furthermore, any unvaccinated Americans returning to the US are subject to stricter testing requirements. They will need to test within one day of departure, and will be required to test again, post their arrival.

- In the coming weeks, CDC will be issuing a contact tracing order requiring airlines to collect current information from each US bound traveller, including their phone number and email address. This will enable CDC and state and local public health officials to follow up with inbound travellers, and those around them as someone has potentially been exposed to COVID-19 or other pathogens.

