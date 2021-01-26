US announces restoring relations with Palestinians, reversal of Trump's cutoff

OPEN APP
US President Joe Biden (AP)
US President Joe Biden (AP)

1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2021, 11:57 PM IST AP

  • Acting US Ambassador Richard Mills made the announcement of Biden’s new approach to a high-level Security Council meeting
  • He said the United States will urge Israel’s government and the Palestinians to avoid unilateral steps that make a two-state solution more difficult

US President Joe Biden's administration announced Tuesday it was restoring relations with the Palestinians and renewing aid to Palestinian refugees, a reversal of the Trump administration's cutoff and a key element of its new support for a two-state solution to the decades-old conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.

Acting US Ambassador Richard Mills made the announcement of Biden’s new approach to a high-level Security Council meeting, saying the new US administration believes this “remains the best way to ensure Israel’s future as a democratic and Jewish state and the Palestinians’ legitimate aspirations for a state of their own and to live with dignity and security."

Also Read | The Indian-Americans driving Biden’s agenda

“In order to advance these objectives the Biden administration will restore credible US engagement with Palestinians as well as Israelis," Mills said.

“This will involve renewing US relations with the Palestinian leadership and Palestinian people," he said.

“President Biden has been clear that he intends to restore U.S. assistance programs that support economic development programs and humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people, and to take steps to reopen diplomatic relations that were closed by the last US administration,." Mills added.

He said the United States hopes to start working to slowly build confidence on both sides to create an environment to reach a two-state solution.

To pursue this goal, Mills said, “The United States will urge Israel’s government and the Palestinians to avoid unilateral steps that make a two-state solution more difficult," such as annexation of territory, settlement activity, demolitions and providing compensation for individuals in prison for acts of terrorism.

