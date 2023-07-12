US annual consumer inflation cools to 3%, lowest since 20211 min read 12 Jul 2023, 06:33 PM IST
The key inflation gauge, the consumer price index (CPI), rose 3.0% from a year ago last month, down from 4.0% in May and slightly lower than analysts expected
The US Labor Department Wednesday said the annual consumer inflation cooled in June to its lowest rate since 2021, adding that it was an encouraging sign for policymakers battling to rein in cost pressures.
