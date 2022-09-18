Judge Andrew Oldham, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, wrote in the ruling, “today we reject the idea that corporations have a freewheeling First Amendment right to censor what people say." Notably, the Texas law was passed by the state's Republican-led legislature and signed by its Republican governor and the tech groups that challenged the law and were on the losing end of Friday's ruling include NetChoice and the Computer & Communications Industry Association, which count Meta Platforms' Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet Inc's YouTube as members, according to Reuters report.