US appeals court extends block on Biden's plan to forgive student loans

At the request of six Republican-led states, a US appeals court has extended a block on President Joe Biden's plan on enacting his proposal to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in student loan debt.
At the request of six Republican-led states, a US appeals court has extended a block on President Joe Biden's plan on enacting his proposal to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in student loan debt.
As part of Biden's plan to provide "life-changing relief" to tens of millions of borrowers, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in St. Louis, issued an injunction prohibiting the U.S. Department of Education from forgiving student loan debt.
As part of Biden's plan to provide "life-changing relief" to tens of millions of borrowers, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in St. Louis, issued an injunction prohibiting the U.S. Department of Education from forgiving student loan debt.
The court temporarily prohibited the Biden administration from forgiving student loans on 21 October while it reviewed an urgent request for an injunction made by the six states. The states' case was dismissed, though they are appealing that decision.
The court temporarily prohibited the Biden administration from forgiving student loans on 21 October while it reviewed an urgent request for an injunction made by the six states. The states' case was dismissed, though they are appealing that decision.
States including Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, and South Carolina contend that Biden's plan circumvented congressional authority and jeopardised their future tax receipts as well as the earnings of state agencies that finance or manage student loans.
States including Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, and South Carolina contend that Biden's plan circumvented congressional authority and jeopardised their future tax receipts as well as the earnings of state agencies that finance or manage student loans.
But US District Judge Henry Autrey in St. Louis on Oct. 20 dismissed the states' case, saying that while that raised "important and significant challenges to the debt relief plan," they lacked legal standing.
But US District Judge Henry Autrey in St. Louis on Oct. 20 dismissed the states' case, saying that while that raised "important and significant challenges to the debt relief plan," they lacked legal standing.
In September, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated that over 40 million people would be eligible for the debt forgiveness, which would erase about $430 billion of the $1.6 trillion in outstanding student debt.
In September, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated that over 40 million people would be eligible for the debt forgiveness, which would erase about $430 billion of the $1.6 trillion in outstanding student debt.
For borrowers making less than $125,000 annually, or $250,000 for married couples, the plan calls for the forgiveness of up to $10,000 in student loan debt. Up to $20,000 of the debt owed by borrowers who received Pell Grants—grants given to low-income college students—will be forgiven.
For borrowers making less than $125,000 annually, or $250,000 for married couples, the plan calls for the forgiveness of up to $10,000 in student loan debt. Up to $20,000 of the debt owed by borrowers who received Pell Grants—grants given to low-income college students—will be forgiven.
However, plaintiffs have had difficulty demonstrating they were harmed by the plan in a way that gives them the legal right to sue. Several lawsuits have been brought against the plan by conservative state attorneys general and legal organisations.
However, plaintiffs have had difficulty demonstrating they were harmed by the plan in a way that gives them the legal right to sue. Several lawsuits have been brought against the plan by conservative state attorneys general and legal organisations.
(With inputs from Reuters)
(With inputs from Reuters)
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.