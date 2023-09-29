US appeals court refuses to delay Donald Trump civil fraud trial
In the ongoing trial against the former US president Donald Trump, New York appeals court, on Thursday, refused to Donald Trump's trial scheduled to take place on October 2
Putting down former US President Donald Trump's accusations against the trial judge, a New York appeals court, on Thursday, refused to delay Donald Trump's scheduled October 2 civil fraud trial. He had accused the trial judge of wrongly refusing to throw out most of the case.