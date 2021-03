US appeals WTO decision in South Korea trade dispute, official says

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The United States has appealed against a World Trade Organization recommendation that Washington revise a series of duties imposed on South Korea under then President Barack Obama, a WTO official said on Friday.

The US decision on whether to comply with the recommendation on the South Korea duties or lodge an appeal had been seen as an early indicator of US President Joe Biden's approach to the WTO and its dispute settlement system.

Under President Donald Trump, the US administration blocked appointments to the appeals body, leaving it with too few adjudicators to rule.

The US mission in Geneva did not immediately comment on the appeal.

A WTO panel recommended in January that the duties on South Korea - imposed on four grades of steel in 2016 and on large power transformers in 2012 - be revised.

The three-person WTO panel found that the US Department of Commerce failed to take into account all the information available when it calculated the level of dumping or subsidies.

The case was later joined by the European Union, which said steel producers from several EU member states had also suffered from Commerce Department practices.

South Korea however failed to convince the panel that US authorities had an "unwritten measure" of using the most adverse facts available in order to maximise duties, where an exporter had failed fully to cooperate.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

