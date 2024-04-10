US Approves $138 Million in Air Defense Equipment for Ukraine
(Bloomberg) -- The State Department approved the emergency sale of $138 million in air-defense equipment for Ukraine, part of a US push to keep up support for the country while a far larger assistance package remains stuck in Congress.
