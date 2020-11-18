The US Food and Drug Administration has given the greenlight for the first coronavirus diagnostic kit for self-testing at home that provides rapid results, adding that an additional tool to battle the pandemic as nationwide testing capabilities come under more strain.

The new test is authorised for 14 years old and older with suspected Covid infection. And for people under 13, the test needs to be performed by a health care provider.

The US FDA issued an emergency use authorisation to Lucira Health's rapid-result All-In-One Test Kit that is intended to detect the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, according to a statement from the government agency.

Here's your 10-point update to this big story:

1) The Lucira Covid-19 All-In-One Test Kit is a molecular single-use test available by prescription for self-diagnosis of the Covid-19 virus.

2) While some tests for coronavirus allow people to provide samples from home, this is the first that can be fully self-administered and provide results at home in 30 minutes or less.

3) The rapid test utilises a molecular amplification technology to detect the virus in people with known or suspected Covid-19 and can return results in 30 minutes, the FDA said.

4) “This new testing option is an important diagnostic advancement to address the pandemic and reduce the public burden of disease transmission," FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said.

5) Currently, the Lucira test is authorised for prescription use only, and the FDA said health-care providers are required to report all results to the government.

6) The Lucira test works by swirling the self-collected sample swab in a vial that is then placed in the test unit. The results can be read directly from the test unit’s light-up display.

7) Apart from home use, the product is also authorised for use in doctor’s offices, hospitals and emergency rooms.

8) It could also help take some strain off testing labs that are being overwhelmed by demand. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Tuesday that if communities could have carried out widespread testing, it could have helped slow transmission before it took off explosively.

9) Complete self-testing isn’t widely adopted in the world as it runs the risks of introducing human error and false results, and cases may go unreported to the officials.

10) The approval comes at a time when America, which has the the world’s largest number of total Covid-19 cases, at over 11 million, is fighting a fierce resurgence of infections.

