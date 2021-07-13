US approves Blue Origin license for human space travel ahead of Bezos flight

OPEN APP
Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos addresses the media about the New Shepard rocket booster and Crew Capsule mockup at the 33rd Space Symposium. FILE PHOTO (REUTERS)Premium
 1 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2021, 05:26 AM IST Reuters

  • Blue Origin is authorized to carry humans while its FAA license is valid through August
  • Blue Origin was required to verify its launch vehicle's hardware and software worked safely during a test flight and the FAA confirmed it met regulatory requirements

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Monday it approved a Blue Origin license to carry humans on the New Shepard launch system into space.

Former Amazon.com Chief Executive Jeff Bezos is set to take part in Blue Origin's maiden voyage next week. Blue Origin is authorized to carry humans while its FAA license is valid through August and is approved to conduct these missions from its Launch Site One facility in Texas, the agency confirmed.

Blue Origin was required to verify its launch vehicle's hardware and software worked safely during a test flight and the FAA confirmed it met regulatory requirements.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

